The Gentlemen: How Audience Reacted To The Latest Guy Ritchie Film

The massively popular Hollywood superstar, Matthew McConaughey, recently returned to the big screen in Guy Ritchie's action comedy film, The Gentlemen. The film also stars acclaimed actors Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant in prominent roles and released in India on Friday, January 31, 2020. Indian audiences seem to love The Gentlemen as many took to Twitter to spread the word about Matthew McConaughey's latest film.

Indian audiences' reaction to The Gentlemen on Twitter

The Gentlemen was released in the UK back in January 1, 2020. However, the film hit the Indian theatres on Friday. While professional critic reviews for The Gentlemen were mostly average, audiences seemed to love the film, as Twitter is full of praise for Matthew McConaughey's latest action-comedy. Many lauded the film's script, direction, acting and McConaughey's portrayal of Mickey Pearson. Here is how Indian audiences' reacted to The Gentlemen on Twitter.

'The Gentlemen' is Guy Ritchie driving it back home, accelerating right into stylish direction, old-school crime drama and hilarious action.#TheGentlemen #Review @STXEnthttps://t.co/f9XMINPbrr — Tanzim Pardiwalla (@petitalchimiste) January 31, 2020

Pumped up to watch #TheGentlemen as #GuyRitchie seems to have got his mojo back ~ doing what he does best ~ crime and comedy. Looks like a fun, fast paced flick with excitable action and chuckles#TheGentlemenOnMNPlus@Vaibhav17m @ApprovedAW @Anki4uever @ImBharatRathod pic.twitter.com/dCcoCRnrsb — Archana Uday Kadam (@auk_sanejourno) January 30, 2020

When i read Guy Ritchie... I'm like I have to watch this... Then I see Charlie hunnam henry golding and Mathew McConaughey 😍😍😍 ... I'm like... I DEFINITELY AM GOING TO WATCH THIS! #CANTWAIT #TheGentlemen pic.twitter.com/QG3anH4tgn — Rima🥃 (@Justbeingriema) January 25, 2020

In the film, Matthew McConaughey plays the role of Mickey Pearson, who is an American marijuana kingpin. However, Pearson wants to sell off his company, which ends up starting a gang war, as his opponents try to undermine him. The director, Guy Ritchie, is most known for helming the Sherlock Holmes films and Disney's live-action Aladdin.

