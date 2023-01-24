Oscars Nominations 2023 LIVE UPDATES: RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes In The Running

Apart from the frontrunner Avatar: The Way of Water, there are nine other films that are shortlisted in Visual Effects category. They are:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick