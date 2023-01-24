Oscars Nominations 2023 LIVE UPDATES: RRR, Chhello Show, All That Breathes In The Running

Quick links:
Image: Instagram
Speaking to the media about RRR's prospects at the Oscars 2023 nominations, the actor praised director SS Rajamouli and said he hopes the film gets a nod in whatever categories it has submitted itself in 'For Your Consideration' categories.
He said, "When the films from our industry work, we feel very proud. The industry benefits a lot. Rajamouli has taken the film internationally. Today, when we see James Cameron and others making statements about RRR, our industry is getting recognised and we feel proud. It is a great feeling and I'm keeping my fingers crossed. The more awards the film bags, the better it will be."
Shaunak Sen's celebrated film "All That Breathes", an internationally co-produced Hindi title, is vying for a spot in the top five of the Best Documentary Feature category. The Delhi-based movie follows two siblings, Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially the Black Kites.
Kartiki Gonsalves’ “The Elephant Whisperers” is a Tamil documentary short that depicts an unbreakable bond between two abandoned elephants and their caretakers. It is produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment. With a run-time of 41 minutes, it is among the four Indian titles films to have made it to the Oscar nominations 2023 shortlist.
Directed by Pan Nalin, "Chhello Show" (titled 'Last Film Show' in English) is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age story of a young boy's love affair with cinema. Set in the village of Saurashtra, the film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Dheer Momaya. The movie is part of the international feature film shortlist line-up.
RRR recently won a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for the track 'Naatu Naatu'. It also bagged two Critics' Choice Awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu'.
The SS Rajamouli directed magnum is one the highest-grossing Indians films. The movie reportedly collected over Rs. 900 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 1200 crore worldwide. The film was made on a massive budget of Rs 450 crore and had released in 10,000 screens globally.
Apart from the frontrunner Avatar: The Way of Water, there are nine other films that are shortlisted in Visual Effects category. They are:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
The shortlists for International Feature Film include:
Argentina, ‘Argentina, 1985’
Austria, ‘Corsage’
Belgium, ‘Close’
Cambodia, ‘Return to Seoul’
Denmark, ‘Holy Spider’
France, ‘Saint Omer’
Germany, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
Ireland, ‘The Quiet Girl’
India, 'Chhello Show'
Mexico, ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’
Morocco, ‘The Blue Caftan’
Pakistan, ‘Joyland’
Poland, ‘EO’
South Korea, ‘Decision to Leave’
Sweden, ‘Cairo Conspiracy’
Cate Blanchett for Tár and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Viola Davis's performance in The Woman King, Danielle Deadwyler for her role as Mamie Till-Bradley in the film Till and Michelle Williams, who starred in the film The Fabelmans, might be considered for a spot in the final nomination list.
The Banshees of Inisherin's Colin Farrell, The Whale's Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler for his depiction of Elvis Presley in Elvis, and Bill Nighy for Living are some of the top contenders in the Best Actor category.
Nominations will be announced on January 24 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The live stream will begin at 7 PM IST on Tuesday for viewers in India. Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and the Academy's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter handles will Livestream the event.