'Indiana Jones 5': Everything You Need To Know About The Film

The Indiana Jones film franchise has brought in over $2 billion at the global box office. It was previously revealed that Harrison Ford will be reprising the role of the archaeologist-adventurer in the fifth instalment of Indiana Jones. Though the film was supposed to release in 2020, its production got delayed due to undisclosed reasons. But now, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has given out a few details about the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

Kathleen Kennedy on Indiana Jones 5; and other details about the film

For a while, it was rumoured by fans that the latest Indiana Jones film will actually be a reboot with a new actor picking up the mantle of Indiana Jones. But, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was speaking to a news daily where she revealed that the film will be a continuation and not a reboot. Kennedy revealed furthermore that a creative team is working on the script for Indiana Jones 5.

Kathleen Kennedy revealed that the creative team at Lucasfilm is actually working in order to get the film where they want it to be. She confirmed that Harrison Ford is associated with the film and is actively participating in the scripting stage of the next instalment. Kathleen concluded saying that this time around, the script is an interesting one and that she cannot wait to see it unfold on the silver screen.

Steven Spielberg, who previously helmed all the other Indiana Jones films, is reportedly going to return for the fifth instalment in the series. Though Harrison Ford is set to return to the franchise, Shia LaBeouf, who played Indiana's son in the franchise, will not be reprising his role. It is rumoured that the film will go on production in 2020 itself, eyeing for a summer 2021 release.

image courtesy - Dr. Indiana Jones Instagram

