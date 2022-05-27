'Indiana Jones 5': Harrison Ford-led Film's First Look Unveiled At Star Wars Celebration

Actor Harrison Ford has rolled his sleeves and is all set to return to action with the forthcoming film Indiana Jones 5. The actor was among the notable names at the Lucasfilm panel at the Star Wars Celebration wherein he announced that the forthcoming film will hit theatres on June 30, 2023.

The 79-year-old star is returning for the fifth instalment in the long-running action franchise as the titular archaeologist alongside a stellar lineup of newcomers including Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters.

Indiana Jones 5 first look unveiled at Star Wars celebration

The plot details and further facts pertaining to the franchise have been kept under the wraps. According to Screen Rant, Indiana Jones 5 is expected to serve as both a sequel and prequel. After divulging the release date details at the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase for the Star Wars Celebration event, the official Indiana Jones Twitter account has revealed the first look of Indiana Jones 5.

The still from the film shows Ford back in action as the iconic hero as he ventures through a dark cave for his latest adventure. While the excited audience would crave more details on the forthcoming film, however, the first look at Indiana Jones 5 is sure to come as a welcome surprise for the hardcore fandom of the franchise.

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022

Soon after this, the panel had an unexpected surprise pertaining to the film. At one point after the announcements, John Williams appeared to conduct an orchestra to present the new theme for the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series. According to Marca, the ace musician started playing a familiar theme song that made people gasp. Soon after the musician started playing the Indiana Jones music, the audience witnessed another unthinkable surprise after Harrison Ford walked into the room.

Meanwhile, the anticipation has been fuelled up among the fans who were excitedly waiting for major updates on the same. Though 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull left many disappointed from the overuse of CGI and outlandish set pieces, having new blood in the form of Mangold, fans are now keeping their fingers crossed, hoping that the fifth franchise will return with all glory.

IMAGE: AP/Instagram/Indiana_Jones_Fan_Pages