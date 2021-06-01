Indiana Jones 5 New Set Photos Reveal Shooting Location, Check Out

Indiana Jones 5 is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies. The fifth instalment in the blockbuster franchise has been long due. But it seems that fans can now take a sigh of relief as production on the project is finally all set to commence.

Indiana Jones 5 set photos reveal new locations

A Reddit user has dropped new Indiana Jones 5 photos from the underdevelopment set. The first picture is just mainly of construction going on the location. The next image gives a glimpse at a half-formed burned castle tower. This half-formed castle serves more purpose as it looks like a typical setting for the movie.

Some more Indiana Jones 5 photos also made their way to the internet. They hint that the shooting will take place at Bamburgh Castle situated on the northeast coast of England, by the village of Bamburgh in Northumberland. Production on the project is expected to commence in the coming week. It would give fans relief as the pictures assure them that the long-awaited film is taking its first steps and actually arriving.

'Indiana Jones 5' location spoiler...



Filming believed will take place at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, UK from June 4-12 pic.twitter.com/hj3Q1zBCaq — Apéritif (@noforts) May 31, 2021

Indiana Jones 5 cast has Harrison Ford reprising his popular character of Dr. Henry Walton "Indiana" Jones Jr, a fictional professor of archaeology. He played the role for the first time in the 1981 released Raiders of the Lost Ark. He then further portrayed it in a prequel, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom in 1984. Following it, a sequel, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, was released in 1989 with a fourth film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2018. All of them were directed by Steven Spielberg.

Indiana Jones 5 cast will also include actors like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Mads Mikkelsen to the franchise. The upcoming instalment will be directed by James Mangold. The script is penned by Mangold with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Indiana Jones 5 release date is set as July 29, 2022.

