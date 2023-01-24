India's 'All That Breathes' Clinches Oscars Nomination For Documentary Feature Film

Director Shaunak Sen’s documentary film ‘All That Breathes’ has bagged an Oscar nomination in the Documentary Feature film category. On Tuesday, The Academy Awards announced its nominations and many Indian gems managed to clinch nominations in the most decorated awards' final list. Sen’s documentary will be competing with documentaries like 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed', 'Fire of Love', 'A House Made of Splinters, and 'Navalny' in the category of Best Documentary feature films.

‘All That Breathes’ shows journey of two brothers who fall in love with 'Black Kite'

The much-loved documentary follows the lives of two brothers who have devoted their lives to rescuing and treating injured birds, especially a bird named “Black kite”. The documentary shows the journey of the brothers who fell in love with the bird named Black Kite, as they struggle to care for the bird along with other tiny creatures in the backdrop of Delhi’s smog-choked skies. The masterpiece by Sen has won top awards in several international film festivals including Sundance Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival. The Indian film industry has managed to make its mark as three movies clinched 2023 oscar nominations. Other than ‘All that breathes’, the documentary short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ and RRR's ‘Nattu Nattu’ song has also bagged a nomination in their respective categories.

After the Oscars nominations were announced, filmmaker Ashok Pandit took to Twitter to congratulate the team. “Heartiest Congratulations to Indian documentary filmmakers Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann & Teddy Leifer makers of 'All that breathes' & makers of 'The Elephant whisperers' Kartique Gonsalves & Guneet Monga for being nominated at the Oscars,” Pandit wrote on Twitter.