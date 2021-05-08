India's COVID Crisis Continues To Draw Hollywood Attention; Robert Pattinson, Others Join

India’s COVID-19 crisis has attracted global attention and numerous Hollywood stars have come out in the nation’s support. The latest to give a shoutout towards the country’s situation were Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor and Lily Collins. The trio has come forward to raise funds for the relief work in India.

The three actors have joined hands with GO Campaign to provide relief material to India in helping their fight against COVID-19.

Robert Pattinson requested his fans and followers to donate to the cause, stating. "Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results." "And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children," he also said.

McGregor highlighted the impact that any donation could make in the arrangement of essential COVID resources. "As COVID rages through India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators to those who need it. Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives," he said.

Collins is also an ambassador of GO Campaign like Pattinson and McGregor anD threw light on the dire need that India was facing against the pandemic.

"I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today," she added.

Many other Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston, Hugh Jackman, Camilla Cabello and Shwan Mendes have also alerted their followers on the challenging situation in India.

India recorded over 4 lakh cases for the third day in a row as 4.01,078 cases were reported on Saturday. A record number of deaths, 4187, too was registered,

(With inputs from PTI)

