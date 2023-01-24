India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' Bags Oscars Nomination; All You Need To Know

Filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves’ 'The Elephant Whisperers' bagged a nomination in the prestigious 2023 Oscars in the Best Documentary Short Film category, marking a grand moment for India and its filmmaking industry. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ will now be fighting for the golden statuette along with ‘Haulout’, ‘How do you measure a year?’, ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’ and ‘Stranger At The Gate’. Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced by Hollywood biggies Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed.

'The Elephant Whisperers' is a documentary short film by Gonsalves which takes viewers on a 41-minute journey about a family in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and how it adopts two baby elephants. It was produced by Achin Jain and Guneet Monga, who calls it an "ode to devotion and love."

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/kM3sDkoC5R — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

The Elephant Whisperers is nominated at the Oscars!



This film is an ode to devotion and love..an ode to unconditional selfless love for the beautiful baby ellie Raghu who felt all the emotions like us humans but only two could hear his whispers - Bomman and Bellie. pic.twitter.com/UNHr8uZOKv — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) January 24, 2023

Kartiki Gonsalves talks about receiving “overwhelmingly positive” feedback

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ secured the nomination along with 14 other films after 98 films were initially qualified in the category. In a conversation with Deadline, director Kartiki Gonsalves had previously expressed her elation over her documentary’s “overwhelmingly positive” feedback.

“I’ve got a lot of feedback saying that it portrays the dignity of both the magnificent elephants and the Indigenous people who’ve lived with them and shared with them for centuries. And [viewers] said that they understood elephants on a much deeper level, and some people just said it was so calming to see coexistence in the best way,” she said.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster hit ‘RRR’ also earned an Oscar nomination for its peppy track ‘Naatu Naatu’ in the Best Original song category. "WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards," tweeted the official handle of the movie.