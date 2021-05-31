'Infinite' Trailer Has Mark Wahlberg Being Reincarnated; Fans Can't Contain Excitement

Infinite cast has Mark Wahlberg in the lead role with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sophie Cookson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, it is an upcoming science fiction action film. Like many projects, it was on hold for a long time and was then moved to direct streaming. Now, the first trailer of the movie is released.

Infinite trailer featuring Mark Wahlberg is out

The makers have shared the official Infinite trailer giving a glimpse at the film. It starts with Chiwetel Ejiofor as Ted entering with a sword and a briefcase in a room where Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley is sitting. It is revealed that McCauley was diagnosed with schizophrenia at the age of 14. It was after he carved "look inside" into his chest with a box cutter. Ted shows Evan some items and pressures him to remember some of them at gunpoint. After failing for few times, Evan recalls one item and a clip of his past life.

Then a car comes crashing into the room and a girl takes Evan McCauley with her, driving through a police station. It is disclosed that this is not Evan's first life and he is infinite. A person who has lived and died a thousand times, like reincarnation. The video has chasing sequences, fighting, and more. McCauley could understand what he can become if he can remember what he is. Infinite release date is set for June 10, 2021, on Paramount+ as the movie will miss its theatrical premiere. Check out the Infinite trailer and a few reactions to it.

Yooooooo this looks fire!

INFINITE Official Trailer (2021) https://t.co/0t9GYQNG1y via @YouTube — Ecclesiastes 10:19 (@IamAnnyRobert) May 28, 2021

Antoine Fuqua & @markwahlberg teaming up for another movie. Hell yeah. Adore Shooter, no doubt gonna love this too...INFINITE Trailer (2021) Mark Walhberg, Action Movie https://t.co/vjQaEByr98 via @YouTube — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) May 28, 2021

Wow. This looks friggin’ amazing. Might be worth pulling out my projector and screen as it’s not coming out in theaters. Congrats, @IanShorr and @johnzaozirny.



INFINITE Official Trailer (2021) https://t.co/zdZhtxTmmn via @YouTube — Noah Evslin 📺🎞🖊🎙 (he/him) (@nevslin) May 29, 2021

Infinite cast includes Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Dylan O'Brien. It is based on The Reincarnationist Papers novel by D. Eric Maikranz. The story is by Todd Stein with the screenplay adapted by Ian Shorr. The film marks the second collaboration between actor Mark Wahlberg and director Antoine Fuqua, with Shooter being their first venture together.

