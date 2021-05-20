'Insecure' Cast - Take A Look At The Actors That Lead This Award Winning Comedy Series

Insecure is an American comedy-drama show which is created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore. The show has aired four seasons so far while the fifth and last season is in the making after it was announced on January 13, 2021. The show premiered with its first season on October 9, 2016, and went on to be listed as one of the top 10 television programs of the year in 2017, by the American Film Institute. The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated series stars a bunch of critically acclaimed actors; find out who they are as you read further.

Insecure Cast

Issa Rae

Issa Rae plays the lead role of Issa Dee in the show and is also the creator, co-writer and executive producer of the series under her banner Issa Rae Productions. The actor has been critically acclaimed for her work on the show and has received several nominations for the same which include the Golden Globe for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy as well as the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The actor has bagged NAACP Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series twice for Insecure.

Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis plays the male lead role of Lawrence Walker on the show; he is Issa’s long-time boyfriend who struggles to keep their relationship unaffected after he faces a career setback. The actor has been a part of the series for all 4 seasons and went on to win the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2018. Ellis also featured in the 2019 horror film Escape Room and will be seen in the Joseph Kosinski directed movie Top Gun: Maverick, which releases later this year.

Yvonne Orji

Yvonne Orji plays the key role of Issa’s longtime best friend Molly Carter in the comedy series. She is a corporate attorney with a successful career but struggles with having a long term relationship and dealing with men. The actor was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role of Molly on Insecure.

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha plays the role of Kelly Prenni on the HBO show. She has been a series regular since the second season of the show, while she guest-starred in the debut season. Rothwell is also a co-writer and supervising producer on Insecure.

Image: Insecure Instagram

