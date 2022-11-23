Inside Hailey Bieber's 26th Birthday Celebration With Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & More

Quick links:
On November 22, Hailey Bieber marked her 26th birthday with her husband, Justin Bieber, and her close friends by her side. For the celebrations, the gang had travelled to Tokyo.
Glimpses from Hailey's birthday celebrations have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one photo, she is seen enjoying her intimate birthday celebration with her popstar husband, Justin Bieber.
Hailey was also joined by her close pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. The trio posed in front of Tokyo Tower.
Hailey sported a faux fur yellow overcoat which she teamed with denim and dainty jewellery pieces.
Justin Bieber also dropped a series of photos from their getaway, showcasing the couple's adorable moments.