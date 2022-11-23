Last Updated:

Inside Hailey Bieber's 26th Birthday Celebration With Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner & More

Hailey Bieber jetted off to Japan with her husband and singer Justin Bieber to celebrate her 26th birthday.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Hailey Bieber's birthday
1/7
Image: Instagram/ @haileybieber

On November 22, Hailey Bieber marked her 26th birthday with her husband, Justin Bieber, and her close friends by her side. For the celebrations, the gang had travelled to Tokyo. 

Hailey Bieber's birthday
2/7
Image: Instagram/ @haileybieber

Glimpses from Hailey's birthday celebrations have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one photo, she is seen enjoying her intimate birthday celebration with her popstar husband, Justin Bieber. 

Hailey Bieber's birthday
3/7
Image: Instagram/ @haileybieber

Hailey was also joined by her close pals Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. The trio posed in front of Tokyo Tower.

Hailey Bieber's birthday
4/7
Image: Instagram/ @haileybieber

Hailey sported a faux fur yellow overcoat which she teamed with denim and dainty jewellery pieces. 

Hailey Bieber's birthday
5/7
Image: Instagram/ @justinbieber

Justin Bieber also dropped a series of photos from their getaway, showcasing the couple's adorable moments. 

Hailey Bieber's birthday
6/7
Image: Instagram/ @haileybieber

Hailey can be seen relishing some local dishes, including ramen.

Hailey Bieber's birthday
7/7
Image: Instagram/ @haileybieber

In one photo, Hailey is seen getting goofy sporting a mask that featured her face. She held a mic and posed for a photo with a 'Happy Birthday Hailey' decoration in the background. 

