Inside Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Extravagant Second Wedding In Georgia

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia.
Their wedding was a lavish affair and the duo said 'I do' at a sprawling riverfront estate in Riceboro.
Reportedly, the event started in the morning with all the wedding guests arriving in white attires.
Post their wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent some quality time clicking pictures with each other on a bridge.
Among the guests were some notable faces, including director Kevin Smith, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Shetty, and many others.
The couple sealed their love with a passionate kiss. Glimpses of the same are doing rounds on the internet.
Reportedly, the wedding's theme was white. The same can be adjudged as everything from the guests' attires to decor was white-coloured.