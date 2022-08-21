Last Updated:

Inside Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Extravagant Second Wedding In Georgia

Hollywood's beloved couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck
1/8
Image: Instagram@andapalnomedigas

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck
2/8
Image: Instagram@andapalnomedigas

Their wedding was a lavish affair and the duo said 'I do' at a sprawling riverfront estate in Riceboro.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck
3/8
Image: Instagram@andapalnomedigas

Reportedly, the event started in the morning with all the wedding guests arriving in white attires.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck
4/8
Image: Instagram@andapalnomedigas

Post their wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent some quality time clicking pictures with each other on a bridge.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck
5/8
Image: Instagram@andapalnomedigas

Among the guests were some notable faces, including director Kevin Smith, Matt Damon,  Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Shetty, and many others.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck
6/8
Image: Instagram@andapalnomedigas

The couple sealed their love with a passionate kiss. Glimpses of the same are doing rounds on the internet.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck
7/8
Image: Instagram@andapalnomedigas

Reportedly, the wedding's theme was white. The same can be adjudged as everything from the guests' attires to decor was white-coloured. 

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck
8/8
Image: Instagram@andapalnomedigas

The lovebirds initially tied the knot at 'A Little White Wedding Chapel' in Nevada of Vegas last month.

