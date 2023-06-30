Last Updated:

Inside Kendom: Ken's House In Malibu Mirrors With Barbie's Love For Pink

Ahead of the release of the movie Barbie on July 21, take a look inside the house of Ken. The Ken residence in Malibu, California is available for rent.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
Barbie
1/10
AirBnB/Twitter

After a dream tour of the Barbie house, inside images of Ken's house have taken over social media. Take a tour inside the Ken house which is situated in Malibu, California. 

Barbie
2/10
AirBnB/Twitter

The Ken house is now available for interested parties to reside in. Ahead of the release of the Barbie film, the Ken house is available for rent on Air BNB. 

Barbie
3/10
AirBnB/Twitter

Much like the Barbie house, the Ken house is all full of pink. The house includes a DJ floor and a prop bike overviewing the sea. 

Barbie
4/10
AirBnB/Twitter

The Ken house also holds a gym and a pink coloured open wardrobe. 

Barbie
5/10
AirBnB/Twitter

Ken's bedroom walls adorn his classic hat collection. 

Barbie
6/10
ArchitechturalDigest/Twitter

Previously, Margot Robbie gave a tour of the Barbie house with Architectural Digest. The Barbie House looks like a pink-clad haven. 

Barbie
7/10
ArchitechturalDigest/Twitter

The Barbie house has a splash of pink almost everywhere one sees. The house has a parking space, dining area and more. 

Barbie
8/10
ArchitechturalDigest/Twitter

The Barbie house also has a swimming pool which is attached to a swirling slide. 

Barbie
9/10
ArchitechturalDigest/Twitter

All the Barbies live in the same house and even board games like chess are pink coloured. 

Barbie
10/10
ArchitechturalDigest/Twitter

Margot Robbie plays the role of Barbie in the film and gave a tour of the set design. It is reported that creating the Barbie set caused a worldwide shortage of pink paint. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Mrunal Thakur, Kajol share BTS photos from Lust Stories 2 set

Mrunal Thakur, Kajol share BTS photos from Lust Stories 2 set
Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to collaborate on Project K almost 40 years later

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan to collaborate on Project K almost 40 years later
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com