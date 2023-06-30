Inside Kendom: Ken's House In Malibu Mirrors With Barbie's Love For Pink

Quick links:
After a dream tour of the Barbie house, inside images of Ken's house have taken over social media. Take a tour inside the Ken house which is situated in Malibu, California.
The Ken house is now available for interested parties to reside in. Ahead of the release of the Barbie film, the Ken house is available for rent on Air BNB.
Much like the Barbie house, the Ken house is all full of pink. The house includes a DJ floor and a prop bike overviewing the sea.
Previously, Margot Robbie gave a tour of the Barbie house with Architectural Digest. The Barbie House looks like a pink-clad haven.
The Barbie house has a splash of pink almost everywhere one sees. The house has a parking space, dining area and more.