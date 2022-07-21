Inside Khloe Kardashian's Vacation In The Caribbean With Daughter True Thompson: See Pics

Khloe Kardashian recently went on a beach vacation in Turks and Caicos with her daughter True Thompson after celebrating her 38th birthday on June 27. The mother-daughter duo were accompanied by Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream. The Kardashian siblings seemingly had a great time swimming in the ocean and exploring the Caribbean. While Khloe Kardashian is back from vacation, she is still dropping some stunning pictures on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Khloe Kardashian has been sharing stunning pictures of her and True from her recent vacation. In her latest pictures, the American socialite could be seen donning a stunning hot pink bikini. She paired the beautiful two-piece set with a matching sarong. She accessorised her look with a necklace, black goggles and a wide-brim straw hat. As Khloe shared a series of stunning pictures, Kourtney Kardashian reacted to them and penned, "Did you move into the ocean you perfect mermaid queen."

More pictures of Khloe and True from their vacation

Khloe Kardashian kept her fans updated about her vacations by posting stunning pictures on Instagram. In one of the posts, Khloe Kardashian donned a green printed monokini, while True Thompson looked cute as ever in a pink and white one. The mother-daughter duo could be seen having a fun time with each other in the pool. In the caption, she wrote, "Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl." Take a look at their pictures here.

The KUWTK alum is currently making international headlines as she is reportedly expecting her second baby with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Khloe Kardashian currently shares her daughter True with the NBA players. The two have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. During the course of their relationship, Thompson has cheated on the Kardashians star several times. Back in December, last year, Tristan Thompson fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols. The sportsperson conceived the child on his 30th birthday while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian.

Image: Instagram/@khloekardashian