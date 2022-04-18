Inside Kylie Jenner's Easter Celebrations: Travis Scott Cuddles With Newborn Son & More

Kylie Jenner is currently embracing motherhood after the birth of her newborn. The fashion mogul welcomed her second child with partner rapper Travis Scott on February 2, 2022, and announced it with a picture of her holding the little ones. The couple already had a daughter named Stormi.

As fans are excited to see the little munchkin's glimpses, recently Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her lavish Easter 2022 celebrations that also had a glimpse of 'Baby Webster.'

Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her newborn on Easter 2022

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of Baby Webster's first Easter. She shared an adorable pic featuring Travis Scott and her newborn where the latter is seen curled up in the arms of his father. Although the two-month-old baby's face was not visible, his pair of black leather shoes with a red sole garnered all the attention. Travis on the other hand, sported a blue checkered shirt pairing it with a white t-shirt.

Here, take a look at the pic-

Along with this, The Kardashians star also shared glimpses of her mother, Kris Jenner's Easter 2022 party. Glimpses of the party included colourful holiday-themed decor, sweet treats, and some fun activities for the kids along with an egg hunt. She also shared glimpses of the easter eggs. Moreover, it also gave fans a look into their Easter brunch table, with giant personalized chocolate eggs for the family members. Here take a look at the pictures of how the Kardashians-Jenner celebrated Easter 2022-

Kylie Jenner reveals her son's name is not Wolf anymore

Earlier, Kylie Jenner had taken to her official Instagram handle and shared a note on her Instagram story stating that their son's name is not Wolf Webster anymore. She further stated the reason behind changing the name is that they just really didn't feel like it was him and added that she just wanted to share this because she was seeing the name all over the internet. The note read, "FYI OUR SONS NAME ISNT WOLF ANYMORE WE JUST REALLY DIDN'T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM. JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE"

Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner