Inside Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's Close-knit Engagement Party

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, and her fiancé Jake Bongiovi celebrated their upcoming wedding with a close-knit party attended by their families. Hairstylist Pete Burkill shared a series of photos from the event. The couple was seen posing in front of a white balloon arch and a neon sign displaying Mr. & Mrs. Bongiovi. While sharing the pictures, Pete wrote, "Congrats to this beautiful couple!"

The affectionate pair exchanged loving glances. Brown, 19, sported a two-piece Giambattista Valli lace set adorned with pearls. She wore her brown hair in loose waves. Bongiovi, 21, opted for a green suit paired with a white button-up shirt and black belt.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's picture from their engagement party (Image: @peteburkill/instagram)

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi dating rumours

The duo initially sparked dating rumours in June 2021 when Bongiovi, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared a selfie with the actress, referring to her as his 'bff'. They were later spotted in New York City holding hands. Throughout their relationship, Brown and Bongiovi shared glimpses of their love on social media, with Brown starting off 2023 with a heartfelt tribute to her partner.

Jake Bongiovi shared pic with Millie and called her bff which sparked dating rumours (Image: @jokebongiovi/instagram)

Jon Bon Jovi react on Jake and Millie's engagement announcement

Despite their engagement announcement in April, the couple faced criticism and scrutiny on social media, with some referring to Brown as a Child Bride and comparing her to her Netflix character, Eleven. However, Bongiovi’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, expressed support for the young couple, emphasising the importance of growing together in a relationship. During an interview with Andy Cohen on an episode of his Sirius XM show, Jon Bon Jovi said, “I don’t know if age matters. If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise”.

Brown's engagement was marked by her wearing a white lace beach cover-up, and based on her engagement party style, it is anticipated that her bridal fashion will embody a chic Gen-Z aesthetic. With their intimate celebration, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are eagerly looking forward to their wedding, embracing their love and the support of their families as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.