Inside Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young & Tarek El Moussa's Engagement Party; See Photos

Actor Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young recently threw an engagement party on Saturday night to celebrate their upcoming wedding. The party was graced by the actor’s close friends and family who joined them at a waterfront restaurant in New Beach, California. Both Tarek Ek Moussa and Heather have now shared stunning pictures from their engagement party online amongst their fans. Here’s taking an intimate glimpse of Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s engagement party.

Tarek Ek Moussa & Heather Rae Young’s Engagement party

The Selling Sunset actor opted to don a stunning white jumpsuit, meanwhile, Tarek looked dapper in a black formal suit. Heather, took to her Instagram to share an adorable video with her fiance as they steal a kiss together. She wrote, “The most special night with the most special man... I can’t stop smiling”, alongside the clip.

In another post, Heather can be seen showering love for Tarek’s daughter. She enunciated, “The girls of the El Moussa house.I remember when I first met the babies, Tay sang a song to me, and my heart literally melted. I knew we would grow to be close but the bond I have with her is so special and more than I could have ever imagined. Lucky to be these babies bonus mama and lucky to be future Mrs. El Moussa”. Take a look at the post shared by the Selling Sunset actor below:

Even Tarek has been flooding his social media feed by sharing glimpses of their engagement party. He articulated, “Love of my life. Last night was perfect... you could say I’m ready to” while sharing yet another romantic video of the couple. Check it out below:

Going by Tarek’s social media feed, it appears that the engagement party was nothing less than an emotional roller coaster ride for him. The actor feels that he is the luckiest man alive. He shared, “Feeling like the luckiest man alive. Blessed to have the most amazing children and I’m getting married to the love of my life who puts our family first… there’s nothing better than this”.

He continued, “This weekend was amazing and we can’t wait for our wedding but for now. I’m just gonna watch this vid of Tay and I over and over again to cherish this moment because boy is she growing up fast”. Here’s taking a look at a few other pictures from the celebration:

