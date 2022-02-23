Inside Sophie Turner's 26th Birthday Bash, With Giant 5-tier Cake Inspired By Britain

Sophie Turner clocked into her 26th birthday on February 21 and the actor treated her fans with some glimpses from her celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sophie dropped a photo in which she is seen posing alongside a huge cake that was designed beautifully with Queen Elizabeth's crown on the top of it. The five-layered British-themed cake had the UK flag, the London skyline and the crown.

Sophie Turner showcases her British themed cake

Turner thanked the man behind such 'out of the box' creativity as she wrote along with the picture, "David Grutman, you are an angel." The Game of Thrones actor also posed with the cake as she flaunted her adorable smile. The actor looked overwhelmed as she posed with both of her hands on the side of her face. The cake featured The Queen's guard, a golden background over which Sophie's name was written and a red telephone booth.

Sophie Turner & Dane DeHaan to star in 'Wardriver'

As per the report by The Hollywood Reporter, Dane DeHaan and Sophie Turner have teamed up for a new crime-thriller, Wardriver, which will be an addition to Berlin's virtual European Film Festival. The film's plot revolves around the character Cole, played by Dane DeHaan. Cole cons people with his hacking skills and later he is forced to hack the account of Sarah, played by Sophie Turner. Later, he also starts developing feelings for Sarah. Sharing the news on her Instagram handle, Sophie Turner wrote, "So excited to be doing this with my friend @danedehaan #danielcasey #wardriver."

Recently, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif on February 13. The duo dropped a series of pictures on their respective Instagram handles. Taking to the photo-blogging site, Sophie posted some snaps on the story section which proved that Turner is a huge fan of Eminem. She had a morning coffee with Eminem Latte art on it and the same picture was also posted by Joe Jonas. The t-shirt she wore in the stadium had a picture of Eminem on it. The caption read, "I heard there's a football game at the concert today."

Image: Instagram/@sophiet