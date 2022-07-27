Instagram CEO Reacts To Kim, Kylie's Criticism Of App; Admits Changes Are 'not Yet Good'

Just a day after Instagram's biggest users and beauty moguls, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner complained about the change in settings, CEO Adam Mosseri issued a public statement. The two had earlier slammed Instagram and wanted the Meta-owned social service to stop trying to mimic surging rival TikTok.

Soon after the talks about criticism went viral on social media, the Instagram CEO rebuffed the backlash and uploaded a video on Twitter explaining why he believes the changes were necessary. For the unversed, both Kylie and Kim enjoy a massive fan following and have approximately 686 million followers on the platform.

As per a CBS report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Instagram parent company Meta has been pushing into short-form video content, a market that TikTok dominates. But Instagram’s video push has been met with backlash from users, who have used social media to voice their displeasure.

Both Jenner and Kardashian have backed a petition calling for the social media app to “Make Instagram Instagram Again” and to “stop trying to be TikTok.” A Change.org petition demanding, “CHRONOLOGICAL TIMELINES” and “AN ALGORITHM THAT FAVORS PHOTOS” has racked up more than 148,000 signatures. The two stars who claimed that reels and videos are taking away the real essence of the photo-sharing app have managed to rake in more interest from the users.

Instagram CEO reacts to Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner’s criticism

Soon after the criticism gained momentum, Mosseri uploaded a video on Twitter and insisted that the TikTok-like full-screen version of Instagram’s feed is a test that is only seen by “a few percentages of people out there,” and admitted that it would need to be greatly improved if it is ever going to be given to all users. He also stated the recommendations suggested by the people and said those can be snoozed but the algorithm was intended to boost smaller content creators.

“A number of things about Instagram are going to stay the same,” he said. “But we’re going to need to evolve because the world is changing quickly and we have to change along with it.”, he added.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "There’s a lot happening on Instagram right now. I wanted to address a few things we’re working on to make Instagram a better experience. Please let me know what you think."

