Instant Family Cast: Know Details About The Cast Of This Comedy-drama Film

Instant Family is a 2018 comedy-drama movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne in the lead roles. The film revolves around a couple who are having a tough time fostering three children. Read on to know about the Instant Family cast and their work credits.

Instant Family cast

Mark Wahlberg as Pete

Mark Wahlberg plays the main lead in the movie Instant Family. Mark usually plays important roles in many action films but has done some drama movies like Good Joe Bell, Nobody’s Home 2, and Daddy’s Home. Mark has even won an Oscar in 2007 for his supporting role in the movie The Departed.

Rose Byrne as Ellie

Rose Byrne plays the female lead and the role of Pete’s wife in the movie Instant Family. Rose has been a part of many popular movies like Spy, Insidious, and Bridesmaids. She has even been nominated for a Golden Globe for her supporting role in the show Damages.

Isabel Merced as Lizzy

Isabel Merced plays the role of Lizzy in the movie Instant Family. Isabel has been a part of several popular movies like Transformers: The Last Knight, Dora, And The Lost City of Gold and Sicario 2. Isabel Merced even won the Imagen Award for Best Actor (Female) for her performance in the movie Instant Family.

Gustavo Escobar as Juan

Gustavo Escobar plays the role of Juan who is one of three children that Pete and Ellie foster. Gustavo has been a part of some popular shows like Shameless, Dummy, and The Politician. Gustavo featured in films like Off The Rails, Peppermint, and Akeda.

Julianna Gamiz as Lita

Julianna Gamiz is slowly becoming one of the most popular child actors in Hollywood. She has featured in some popular projects like The Kominsky Method, NCIS: Los Angeles, Jane the Virgin, and several others. She even played crucial roles in projects like Making Babies, East Los High, and Cristina.

Octavia Spencer as Karen

Octavia Spencer plays the role of Karen who is the social worker that helps Pete and Ellie in the process of foster care. Octavia has been a part of several popular projects like Hidden Figures, The Help, and Fruitvale Station. She has even won an Oscar for her supporting role in the movie The Shape of Water.

