Here Are Interesting Facts And Trivia About 'Taxi Driver' That You Need To Know; Read

Taxi Driver is among Martin Scorsese’s several masterpieces. The Academy Award-winning director is deemed as one of the most influential filmmakers of all time. Scorsese’s direction and storytelling are what moves both audiences and the critics firmly. His recent directorial The Irishman was among the academy award nominations this year.

Did you know that Robert De Niro improvised the “you talking to me?” scene from the movie? Check out some other interesting facts and trivia from the film.

Martin Scorsese reportedly offered the role of Travis Bickle to Dustin Hoffman. According to Hoffman, he turned the role down because he "thought he it was crazy!"

Robert De Niro worked aggressively for a month driving cabs to prepare or the role of Bickle.

De Niro also studied mental illness, and when filming 1900 (1976), he visited a US Army base and tape-recorded conversations with Midwestern soldiers so that he could learn their accent.

Jodie's older sister Connie Foster, who was nineteen at the time the film was produced, was cast as her body double for some of the explicit scenes. Jodie couldn’t perform those scenes as she was only twelve years old, the same age as her character in the movie.

Harvey Keitel reportedly rehearsed with actual pimps to prepare for his role

Robert De Niro’s "You talkin' to me?" scene is still very popular all around.

Meryl Streep reportedly turned down the role of Betsy.

The events in the film take place from May to October 1976.

Kim Basinger was offered the role of Iris, but she had to turn down in order as she had to work as a model.

The film cast includes three Oscar winners: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, and Martin Scorsese

Robert De Niro stepped up with that entire paranoid monologue scene from the movie. De Niro got the line from Bruce Springsteen, whom he’d seen perform in Greenwich Village just days earlier.

In an interview with Roger Ebert after the film’s release, Scorsese called Taxi Driver his feminist film.

