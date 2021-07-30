International Day Of Friendship 2021: Peek Into Its History And Significance

Today is International Day of Friendship 2021. Globally, International Friendship Day is celebrated every year on July 30. However, countries like India, Bangladesh, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates and the United States mark Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August every year. The UN General Assembly had proclaimed July 30 as International Day of Friendship with the idea that friendship between people, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

History and Importance of Friendship Day

In 1930, Friendship Day was first organised by the founder of Hallmark Cards, Joyce Hall. He intended this day to be celebrated on August 2; a day when people would come together and celebrate their camaraderie. What originally had started as a marketing strategy, turned into a celebration of connection all over the world. The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed in 2011 by the UN General Assembly with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities. The International Day of Friendship is an initiative that follows on the proposal made by UNESCO defining the Culture of Peace as a set of values, attitudes and behaviours that reject violence and endeavour to prevent conflicts by addressing their root causes with a view to solving problems. It was then adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1997.

The UN's take on Importance of Friendship Day

According to the United Nations, the resolution places emphasis on involving young people, as future leaders, in community activities that include different cultures and promote international understanding and respect for diversity. Despite it not being a public holiday, people around the world go out with their friends and toast to each other’s good health and many more years together. People tend to mark the day by wishing and celebrating with their friends in different social circles and social settings. People are also seen exchanging greeting cards and gifts, gifting friendship bands and tie friendship bands on their friends’ wrists on this day as an act of affirmation of their connection. To mark the International Day of Friendship, the UN encourages governments, international organizations and civil society groups to hold events, activities and initiatives that contribute to the efforts of the international community towards promoting a dialogue among civilizations, solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation. The day is also celebrated by brands all over, by posting creative graphics on their brand pages, which netizens seem to look forward to every year.

(IMAGE: @FRIENDSHIPBANDOFFICIAL - FACEBOOK)

