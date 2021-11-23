Last Updated:

International Emmy Awards 2021: Celebrities Who Aced Glamour Quotient At Red Carpet

Though the International Emmy Awards 2021 might be over, however, there were stars who left the fans drooling over their red carpet looks.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Emmy Awards 2021: Best dressed stars at red carpet
1/8
Instagram/iemmys

Dominican model Clarissa Molina grabbed eyeballs in a black body-hugging gown while flaunting her hour-glass figure. Keeping her locks straight and opting for minimal makeup, the model turned heads.

Emmy Awards 2021: Best dressed stars at red carpet
2/8
Instagram/iemmys

American actor Ana Brenda Contreras looked divine in a white one-shoulder floor-length gown The white gown had feather accents on one sleeve. 

Emmy Awards 2021: Best dressed stars at red carpet
3/8
Instagram/iemmys

YouTuber Rosy Mc Michael walked the red carpet in a white bodycon dress with pearls studded all over. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and matching jewellery. 

Emmy Awards 2021: Best dressed stars at red carpet
4/8
Instagram/iemmys

Felipe Santana who was among the presenters at the 49th International Emmy Awards looked stylish in a black suit with a bow as he posed for the photographers. 

Emmy Awards 2021: Best dressed stars at red carpet
5/8
Instagram/iemmys

Juanpa Zurita and Macarena Achaga were clicked together on the red carpet. While Zurita looked dapper in a purple suit, Achaga complimented him in a blue one-shoulder gown. 

Emmy Awards 2021: Best dressed stars at red carpet
6/8
Instagram/iemmys

American singer Vanessa Williams wore a satin ivory colour dress with a bunch of chains around her neck. 

Emmy Awards 2021: Best dressed stars at red carpet
7/8
Instagram/iemmys

Nigerian actor Yvonne Orji hosted the 49th International Emmy Awards. She looked beautiful in a mustard billowing tule gown with feathered shoulder and train.

Emmy Awards 2021: Best dressed stars at red carpet
8/8
Instagram/iemmys

Actor Emeraude Toubia looked endearing in a blue sequence floor-length dress with a halter neck and thigh-high slit. The actor complemented her looks with matching heels and nude makeup. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Emmy Awards, Machine Gun, Megan Fox
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
American Music Awards 2021: See the best red carpet looks from BTS, Cardi B and others

American Music Awards 2021: See the best red carpet looks from BTS, Cardi B and others
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021: See 10 award-winning pics from this year's entry

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021: See 10 award-winning pics from this year's entry
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com