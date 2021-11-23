International Emmy Awards 2021: Celebrities Who Aced Glamour Quotient At Red Carpet

Last Updated: 23rd November, 2021 17:33 IST

Actor Emeraude Toubia looked endearing in a blue sequence floor-length dress with a halter neck and thigh-high slit. The actor complemented her looks with matching heels and nude makeup.

Juanpa Zurita and Macarena Achaga were clicked together on the red carpet. While Zurita looked dapper in a purple suit, Achaga complimented him in a blue one-shoulder gown.

Felipe Santana who was among the presenters at the 49th International Emmy Awards looked stylish in a black suit with a bow as he posed for the photographers.

YouTuber Rosy Mc Michael walked the red carpet in a white bodycon dress with pearls studded all over. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and matching jewellery.

Dominican model Clarissa Molina grabbed eyeballs in a black body-hugging gown while flaunting her hour-glass figure. Keeping her locks straight and opting for minimal makeup, the model turned heads.

