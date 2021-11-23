International Emmy Awards 2021: Celebrities Who Aced Glamour Quotient At Red Carpet

Quick links:
Dominican model Clarissa Molina grabbed eyeballs in a black body-hugging gown while flaunting her hour-glass figure. Keeping her locks straight and opting for minimal makeup, the model turned heads.
American actor Ana Brenda Contreras looked divine in a white one-shoulder floor-length gown The white gown had feather accents on one sleeve.
YouTuber Rosy Mc Michael walked the red carpet in a white bodycon dress with pearls studded all over. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and matching jewellery.
Felipe Santana who was among the presenters at the 49th International Emmy Awards looked stylish in a black suit with a bow as he posed for the photographers.
Juanpa Zurita and Macarena Achaga were clicked together on the red carpet. While Zurita looked dapper in a purple suit, Achaga complimented him in a blue one-shoulder gown.
American singer Vanessa Williams wore a satin ivory colour dress with a bunch of chains around her neck.
Nigerian actor Yvonne Orji hosted the 49th International Emmy Awards. She looked beautiful in a mustard billowing tule gown with feathered shoulder and train.
