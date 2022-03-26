International Emmy Awards To Ban Russian Programs From 2022 Ceremony Amid Ukraine Invasion

It has been a month since Russia has invaded Ukraine and as the latter nation grapples to overcome the devastation, several committees have shown their support to Ukraine. While several international organisations show their support to Ukraine, the executive committee of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced its decision to ban all Russian programs from this year's International Emmy Awards competition.

According to Deadline, the organisation made the announcement via a statement released on Friday. The organisation issued a statement and revealed the decision taken by the committee amid the Russia-Ukraine war. "In support of Ukraine, the executive committee of the International Academy has decided to bar all programs from Russia from this year's International Emmy Awards competition," the organisation said in the statement.

International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences bans Russian programs

"This follows the previously announced action of suspending memberships, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies," the organisation added in its statement. According to the International Academy, this means that the programme that meets the following criteria is ineligible and if already submitted, will be withdrawn. The statement also mentioned that "All programmes produced by and/or co-produced with Russia-based companies," as well as "all programmes originally made for a Russian-owned channel, network, or streaming platform."

This is not the first time that the organisation has shared a statement. Earlier on March 1, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences had shown their support to Ukraine while suspending the memberships of all Russian individuals, as well as all formal affiliations with Russia-based companies."

"Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and everyone directly affected by the independent nation's invasion by Russia. We pray for a quick end to this tragic conflict," the statement further read.

As part of that move, Mikhail Solodovnikov, whose Russian-owned T&R Prods runs the RT network, was removed from the International Academy's board of directors and his membership was suspended. Other Russian members, including RT International head of news Elizaveta Brodskaya, were also removed from the roster. Earlier, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that it will not do business with any Russian entities.

Image: AP/ANI/Representative