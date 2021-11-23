International Emmys 2021: From 'Tehran' To 'Call My Agent!', Check Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@iemmys
As the 49th Annual International Emmys were held in New York City on 22 November 2021, Monday night during an in-person ceremony, the list of winners was recently released revealing that the French comedy, Call My Agent and Israeli drama Tehran bagged the maximum awards.
Comedian and actor Yvonne Orji hosted the event from the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in Manhattan while Atlantic Crossing won an award for TV Movie/Miniseries, and Thailand’s Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice for Documentary.
Short-Form Series
INSiDE
Luminous Beast
New Zealand
Producers: Peter Salmon, Liz DiFiore
Director: Peter Salmon
Writers: Dan Musgrove, Shoshana McCallum, Thomas Sainsbury, Kura Forrester, Nic Sampson
Principal Cast: Morgana O’Reilly, Josh Thomson, Sam Snedden
Non-English Language US Primetime Programme
21st Annual Latin Grammy Awards
Univision Network / The Latin Recording Academy
United States
Executive Producers: Jose Tillan, Charlie Singer, Ignacio Meyer, Raj Kapoor, Ulises Chang
Producer: Terry Lickona
Director: Marcelo Gama
Writers : Cesar Muñoz, Manuel Alvarez, Sandra Aragon, Sergio Jablon
Principal Cast : Ana Brenda Contreras, Victor Manuelle, Yalitza Aparicio
Arts Programming
Kubrick By Kubrick
Temps Noir / Telemark / Arte France
France
Producers: Martin Laurent, Jérémy Zelnik, Maciej Kubicki, Anna Kepinska
Director: Gregory Monro
Best Performance by an Actress
Hayley Squires in Adult Material
Fifty Fathoms Productions
United Kingdom
Documentary
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice
2050 Productions / Netflix
Thailand
Executive Producer: Amanda Feldon
Producer: Pailin Wedel
Director: Pailin Wedel
Writers: Pailin Wedel, Nina Ijas
Non-Scripted Entertainment
The Masked Singer
Bandicoot Scotland / ITV
United Kingdom
Executive Producers: Claire Horton, Derek McLean, Daniel Nettleton
Producer: Marc Bassett
Director: Simon Staffurth
Writers: Les Keen, Aiden Spackman
Principal Cast: Joel Dommett, Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross
TV Movie/Mini-Series
Atlantic Crossing
Cinenord / Beta Film / PBS / SVT/ DR / Nevision / NRK
Norway
Executive Producers: Tone Rønning, Justus Riesenkampff, Friedemann Goez, Alexander Eik, Susanne Simpson, Anni Faurbye Fernandez, Sofia Helin, James Cabourne, Sofie Wanting Hassing
Producer: Silje Hopland Eik
Director: Alexander Eik
Writers: Linda May Kallestein, Alexander Eik
Principal Cast: Sofia Helin, Kyle MacLachlan, Tobias Santelmann, Søren Pilmark, Harriet Sansom Harris, Lucy Russel, Daniel Betts
Best Performance by an Actor
David Tennant in Des
New Pictures / ITV
United Kingdom
Telenovela
The Song of Glory
China Huace Film & TV Co., Ltd / Croton Cultural Media Co., Ltd / Croton Entertainment Co., Ltd / Shanghai Tencent Penguin Film / Culture Communication Co., Ltd / Jolly Orange Studio
PR China
Executive Producers: Xingchen Huang, Ni Xue
Producer: Ying Wang
Director: Wei Chu Lee
Writer: Mengzhang Wu
Principal Cast: Qin Li, Hao Qin
Comedy
Call My Agent! – Season 4
Mon Voisin Productions / Mother Productions / France Télévision / Netflix
France
Producers : Dominique Besnehard, Michel Feller, Harold Valentin, Aurélien Larger
Directors : Marc Fitoussi, Antoine Garceau
Writers: Fanny Herrero (Created by), Victor Reodenbach (Head Writer)
Drama Series
Tehran
Donna and Shula Productions / Paper Plane Productions
Israel
Executive Producers: Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson, Moshe Zonder, Eldad Koblenz, Dimitris Michalakis
Director: Daniel Syrkin
Writers: Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar
Principal Cast: Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Menashe Noy, Liraz Charhi
