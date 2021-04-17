Last Updated:

'Into The Grizzly Maze': Read About The Petrifying Thriller's Cast And Characters

'Into the Grizzly Maze' cast consists of renowned superstars like James Marsden, Piper Perabo and Thomas Jane who nailed it in the hair-raising action-thriller.

Directed by David Hackl, Into the Grizzly Maze is an action-thriller movie with an ensemble cast. The multi-starrer consists of several remarkably talented and eminent actors portraying their respective roles in the film. Into the Grizzly Maze is a 2015 film that was released for video-on-demand on May 19 that year, while a limited release was later conducted on June 26 the same year by its distributors. With its principal photography commencing in February 2012, the name Into the Grizzly Maze was finally confirmed to the public with its second trailer release, on May 7, 2015. 

Into the Grizzly Maze Cast: 

James Marsden as Rowan 

The cast of Into the Grizzly Maze consists of various actors. James Marsden stars as the lead actor alongside Thomas Jane. James plays the role of Rowan, an ex-convict, who is also the younger brother of Beckett (Thomas Jane). The brothers meet each other after a long time before embarking upon a spine-chilling adventure together. 

Thomas Jane as Beckett 

Another one of the Into the Grizzly Maze characters is named Beckett. The role is essayed by actor Thomas Jane. Beckett is a local deputy sheriff and Rowan's older brother, who meets the latter for the first time in the longest while arresting him in a motel. He joins Rowan eventually in order to look for his wife. 

Piper Perabo as Michelle 

In the film Into the Grizzly Maze, the MTV Movie Award recipient, Piper Perabo stars as Beckett's (Thomas Jane) wife. The popular American actor portrays the role of Michelle. Upon meeting Rowan, Beckett reveals to him that he married a woman named Michelle, who is a deaf-mute wildlife photographer and conservationist. 

Billy Bob Thornton as Douglas 

Actor Billy Bob Thornton is cast in the film as Douglas, who is a hunter and butcher. According to Douglas, the infamous grizzly bear is nowhere near to being ordinary and possesses exceptional intelligence. Douglas also shows a willingness to help Beckett find the bear.

Michaela McManus as Kaley

Kaley's role is essayed by actor Michaela McManus. Rowan's ex-girlfriend in the film, Kaley joins Beckett in finding Michelle and Rowan in the wilderness. She gets attacked by the bear one night but manages to escape. 

Scott Glenn as Sully 

The character of Sully is portrayed by Scott Glenn in the 2015 thriller. Sully is another local sheriff who works alongside Beckett. He is initially seen when Beckett meets Rowan for the first time after the latter's release from prison. 

 

 

