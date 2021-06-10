'Invasion' Teaser Out: The Apple TV Sci-fi Series Puts A Twist On Alien Takeovers

On Wednesday, June 9, Apple TV dropped the first official teaser of their upcoming Apple original sci-fi series Invasion. Helmed by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the Invasion teaser puts a twist on alien take over on earth and how it impacts the lives of 5 humans globally. The makers also revealed that the series will be premiering on Apple TV+ on October 22, 2021.

Apple TV drops Invasion teaser

The 2-minute video begins with a view of a beautiful mountain before transitioning to visuals of the major metropolitan cities across the world. In the background in a seemingly picturesque mountain before transitioning to major metropolitan areas across the world as a voiceover starts talking about humanity's true purpose. Soon mysterious things start to begin in the cities like blackouts, nosebleeds, crop circles and more. The clip ends with the viewers getting a glimpse of a huge spacecraft. Watch the teaser video below.

An alien species arrives—see it through the lens of five ordinary people across the globe. #Invasion launches on October 22, only on Apple TV+ #AppleOriginals https://t.co/nMtBGuEZdQ pic.twitter.com/VDZqjJG9DB — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 9, 2021

Reactions to Invasion teaser

Netizens were impressed by the teaser and shared that it looks fantastic. The netizens were also of the opinion that the content of the series looks very superior and asked the makers to drop the series sooner than the release date shared. Take a look.

The content on Apple TV is by far superior to any other streaming service. Quality over quantity. — Alex Zimmer (@voughtseven) June 9, 2021

Golshifteh Farahani AND Firas Nassar? As a married couple? I see. #Invasion chose pure gorgeousness and I'll choose to watch. — Noé (@edsonlnoe) June 9, 2021

That looks fantastic, deffo one to watch in the Autumn. — Ry Tyler (@ry_tyler_uk) June 9, 2021

October 22nd??? Wow! By the time we get to see this the real aliens will have already wiped us out. Could you tease us any longer? Oh yeah, Foundation. — Papa Hicks (@Papa_Hicks) June 10, 2021

4 months is a long wait.

Please premiere it this month 😉 — Harper (@Harperblammo) June 9, 2021

Finally something good on the service pic.twitter.com/YcKKSoqb9b — The Savior (@DestinyFound2k) June 9, 2021

More about Invasion

The show was ordered by Apple in 2019 with Simon Kinberg and David Weil also serving as writer and executive producers along with Audrey Chon, Jakob Verbruggen, Amy Kaufman, Andrew Baldwin and Elisa Ellis. The filming of Invasion wrapped up in March 2021.

The series is set across multiple continents and follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the globe. Invasion stars Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar and Shioli Kutsuna in pivotal roles. It is an addition to Apple TV's growing number of sci-fi offerings. The show's creator Simon Kinberg has worked as an executive producer for several high profile TV shows and Hollywood movies like The Twilight Zone, Legion, Star Wars Rebels, The New Mutants, Dark Phoenix and Deadpool 2. As for David Weil, he was the executive producer of Amazon Prime Video's show The Hunters.

Other than Invasion, Apple TV is gearing up for the release of a handful of TV shows this year including the dark comedy series Physical starring Rose Byrne which is slated to release on June 18 and the second season of Ted Lasso which is set to premiere on July 23. ,

IMAGE: STILL FROM INVASION'S TEASER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.