'Inventing Anna' Star Julia Garner To Play Madonna In Singer's Biopic? All You Should Know

Inventing Anna fame Julia Garner has been offered to play Madonna in a forthcoming biopic about the pop icon. According to Variety, sources claim that Garner has been selected from a pool of candidates and has for months been speculated as a frontrunner for the part.

Madonna is associated with the Universal Pictures project in the capacity of a co-screenwriter, producer and director. Julia's team is now deliberating and is likely to accept the offer. Meanwhile, other actors in contention for the role were Florence Pugh, Euphoria star Alexa Demie, and Odessa Young. Names of singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira also floated around.

The biopic is said to chronicle the early days of the Material Girl hitmaker. Apart from Garner, not much is known about the project's ensemble cast or even the production timeline. The audition process was reportedly 'gruelling' with exceptional singing and dancing skills being supremely important.

Following the premiere of her Madame X concert documentary on Paramount+, Madonna announced in October 2021 that she was almost done penning the script. Sharing a trail of pictures alongside the screenplay, Madonna mentioned, "Grateful for the success of Madame, that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children! While laying on this gorgeous Rug by Alexander McQueen!". Take a look.

If Garner takes up the project, she will be joining actor Julia Fox, who's in talks to play Madonna's longtime pal Debi Mazar. In a conversation with People, Mazar described Madonna as a 'dear friend' who's also a 'good mom and a good person'. "She inspires me. She's relentlessly creative and smart. I'm always happy for her," Mazar added.

Announcing her biopic, Madonna said she wanted to, "convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

