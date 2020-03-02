'Invisible Man' Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Opens Up About His Unconventional Role

The Invisible Man stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Elisabeth Moss in the lead roles. The film The Invisible Man is doing well at the box office and has been loved by the fans. The film was shot in two regions of the world, that is the USA and Australia. From time to time, the press would ask Oliver Jackson-Cohen about his involvement in the scenes where she plays the role of the Invisible Man. After the release of the film, The Invisible Man actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen opened up about his role as the Invisible Man.

Read Also| Elisabeth Moss To Star In 'The Invisible Man' Reboot

Oliver Jackson-Coen opens up on his role as the Invisible Man

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen expressed that it was quite funny as the invisible man role was not to be visible. But then the actor added that he and Elisabeth Moss both agreed on Oliver being on the sets of the film. While speaking to the portal, Oliver Jackson-Cohen added that Moss is a really good actor and could have done the scenes easily but both the stars wanted to do things right which often led to Oliver being in the scene.

Read Also| Elisabeth Moss Reveals What She Would Do If She Was Invisible For A Day; Read

Oliver Jackson-Cohen then added that he used to wear a green suit which was embarrassing to wear and shoot in. Oliver also added that he wanted to make Moss’ acting as real as possible and also wanted to make it more terrifying for the actor. Oliver Jackson-Cohen also added that he used to stand out of the frame to help Moss complete her scenes in The Invisible Man. The Invisible Man released on February 28, 2020, and is getting good reviews from the public and critics.

Read Also| Mark Ruffalo Confirms That He Will Lead In Bong Joon-Ho’s 'Parasite' TV Series

In The Invisible Man, it can be seen that Cecilia (Moss) is married to Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who is a sociopath. She leaves Oliver and runs away from the marriage but then her ex-husband dies and leaves her his fortune. After this, she suspects that her husband is not dead and thinks that he has become the Invisible Man. No one other than Celilia can feel him and the movie captures the horrors of being haunted by an invisible man.

Read Also| Robert Pattinson Admits He's Embarrassed By His 2005 'Harry Potter’ Premiere Look

(Source: Oliver Jackson-Cohen Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.