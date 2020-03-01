Iranian Film About Executions Bags Top Prize At Berlin International Film Festival

A film helmed by an Iranian director with its storyline revolving around capital punishment has bagged the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival. As per reports, Mohammad Rasoulof was banned from directing in 2017 and he produced There Is No Evil, his sixth film secretly. He is also unable to travel outside Iran amid the charges relating to his earlier films. Baran, Rasoulof's daughter who also played a role in the film received the Golden Bear on his behalf, as per reports.

Plot of the film narrates four stories

Jeremy Irons, the jury president at the film festival said that the plot of the film narrates four stories about the death penalty, which showed “the web an authoritarian regime weaves among ordinary people, drawing them towards inhumanity". As per reports, Rasoulof explained that his film There Is No Evil was about “people taking responsibility” addressing a news conference via video call. He added that each and every part of the film was is based on his own experience. He further added that idea of the film’s four episodes struck him when he came across a man and interrogated him while he was in the prison.

Rasoulof added that after following the man for a while, he realised how normal he was and how much he resembled all other people. According to an international rights group, hundreds of people are executed in Iran every year.

