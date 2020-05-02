Irina Shayk Has A 'pawrfect' Companion Along With Daughter Amid Quarantine; Check Out

Irina Shayk was in the headlines recently when the Russian model was seen posing in a bikini bottom for a photoshoot. The model has been self-isolating with her daughter and her mother in New York. Currently, in addition to taking care of her daughter, Irina Shayk is also taking care of a cat.

Irina Shayk has always made it evident that she loves to take care of animals. Be it having a good time with her ex-boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo’s dog or her Labrador dog named Cesare, she was often seen playing with the pets in the past. Irina Shayk has a beautiful green-eyed cat with black-white stripes all over it. Interestingly, her cat is a foster cat that was rescued from the street. Shayk is also actively involved in the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Also Read| Cristiano Ronaldo's dating history from Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk to Georgina Rodriguez

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Irina Shayk is seen actively helping people by donating food in New York. The model also urged her fans to donate and help the people in need. She is also actively posting about the same. Recently, she shared a post updating her fans the number of people she has been helping on a daily basis. She wrote, "With all your help, last week we donated other 50k meals, taking our grand total donations from the past 3 weeks to 130k! Your generosity is making a huge difference... Please head to @foodbank4NYC if you’re in need of food during this time, for where they are in NYC with supplies.🧡"

Also Read| 'You asked for it': Doja Cat drops remix version of 'Say So' song with Nicki Minaj

Also Read| Egypt’s dynasty of big cat trainers takes the show home

Also Read| Turkey: Mother cat walks into hospital seeking help for it's sick kitten

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.