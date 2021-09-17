Irina Shayk Opens Up After Being Tight-lipped About Rumoured Fling With Kanye West

In a recent interview with Fox News, Model Irina Shayk opened up about rumours of her fling with Kanye West, which have been the talk of the town for a while now. The rumours began to do the rounds after the duo was spotted vacationing in France. The Model mentioned that she was going to keep things to herself.

Irina Shayk opens up about rumours of having a fling with Kanye West

The model opened up about the rumours in a recent interview with Fox News. She said that rumours are such that there could be people who say she is dating her doorman in a few days and someone else in the days to come. She mentioned that there is always something to talk about and she prefers to keep things to herself.

This comes after Irina Shayk and Kanye West were spotted in France in June and reportedly broke up in August. Reports stated that the duo travelled with a larger group to a private hotel in France for West's 44th birthday. They also reportedly spent some time together before the trip. A source of People Magazine said that Shayk 'seemed smitten' and 'happily accepted' West's invite for the trip. The source also said that the duo is not officially dating, but there is 'interest from both sides.'

Recent reports revealed the reason behind the two going their separate ways. The two began dating earlier this year in June after West's divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalized. Several sources spoke to media outlets and gave a few reasons as two why the two called things off. One source revealed that Shayk and West's relationship was 'never anything too deep' and 'they never really started' dating. A source also explained that the duo was 'doing their own thing', without any strings attached. Others cited Kanye working and spending time with his children as one of the reasons for the split. The Donda artist has four children with Kim Kardashian, namely, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. A source also mentioned that even though Kanye West does not have time for dating, he finds Irina amazing and still wants to be friends.

Image: AP