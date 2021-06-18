Irina Shayk Spotted With Ex Bradley Cooper In NYC Amid Kanye West Romance Rumours

Russian supermodel and actor Irina Shayk was recently spotted stepping out with her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Lea de Seine. Irina is recently making headlines after news broke out that she is reportedly dating the American rapper Kanye West.

Irina Shayk steps out with her ex Bradley Cooper

According to a report by E!, the two were photographed together when the Hangover star picked up Irina at her apartment before driving their 4-year-old daughter Lea to an appointment demonstrating the beauty of co-parenting. An eyewitness shared with the media outlet that Irina and Bradley were both engaging in a conversation with their daughter while she was animatedly pointing towards things. The eyewitness further shared that the couple seemed to be on friendly terms and looked like they were spending some happy family time.

In the pictures that are floating on the Internet, Irina is dressed casually in a white t-shirt with black lounge pants and flip flops while Bradley is wearing a blue long-sleeve button-down shirt with khaki pants and sneakers. Their daughter Lea is dressed in a pink puffy dress. Check out the pictures below.

Irina Shayk and Kanye West dating rumours

Irina and Kanye have been sparking off romance rumours ever since pictures of the couple spending time together and vacationing in France surfaced on social media. The two were spotted taking a walk along the vineyards during their stay in Villa La Coste, a 600-acre boutique hotel in France. While the two have not made their relationship officially public yet, a source told the website that their relationship is very casual as they have been hanging together for just a few months. This was the first time that Kanye West was spotted with any woman other than his ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after being married for nearly seven years. The two share four kids together - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

As for Irina, the model tries to keep her relationship with Bradley private. In a previous interview with Elle, the 35-year-old model had called Bradley an amazing dad and also shared that she has never understood the term co-parenting when she is with her daughter, she is 100 per cent a mother, and when Lea is with her dad, he's 100 per cent her dad and believes that co-parenting is parenting. The supermodel also shared that she likes to keep her relationships private as it is a piece of her inner self that she does not want to give away.

IMAGE: IRINA SHAYK'S INSTAGRAM AND SHUTTERSTOCK

