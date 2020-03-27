'Iron Man 2' Actor Keith Middlebrook Arrested By FBI For Selling Fake COVID-19 Cure

Actor Keith Lawrence Middlebrook, who was seen in the film Iron Man 2, was reportedly arrested by FBI agents as he used to sell fake COVID-19 cure medicines. As per reports, Keith Lawrence Middlebrook is currently facing a felony of attempted fraud as he used a fake company name called ‘Quantum Prevention CV Inc.’ As per reports, he also sold pills and a shot to cure Coronavirus infections.

The actor was arrested in Los Angeles, United States of America, as he was followed by an FBI sting operation. It was said that he was delivering a pack of medicines to an undercover agent posing as an investor.

It was also revealed that in a text message, Keith Lawrence Middlebrook wrote that a patient from L.A. who was being treated for COVID-19 began to walk within 51 hours after using his injection.

It was also reported that Keith Lawrence Middlebrook lied to several people that the basketball player Magic Johnson was a member on the board of directors of his fake company. But as per reports, Magic Johnson confirmed to FBI investigators that he was unaware about Keith Lawrence Middlebrook’s company.

As per a report in Time.com, Middlebrook wrote in text messages that a Los Angeles patient "got up and walked out 51 hours after my injection." He also wrote that investors who spend $1 million could see returns of “$200M – $300M… conservative minimum."

Commenting on this, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said, “During these difficult days, scams like this are using blatant lies to prey upon our fears and weaknesses.” It was also reported that if Keith Lawrence Middlebrook gets convicted for the charges he would face up to 20 years of imprisonment.

Coronavirus Update

As per reports, the virus was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China in the year December 2019. The novel coronavirus has affected nearly about 118 countries in the world. According to reports, there are currently about 529,614 cases that have been tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

WHO has reportedly declared Europe as the 'epicentre' of the virus, as many people are suffering from Covid-19. The World Health Organization has also been sharing several pictures and videos on their Instagram handle on how to stay safe from getting infected by the novel coronavirus. Here is the post by WHO on how one can prevent the spread of the virus.

(With inputs from agencies)

