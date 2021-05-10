'Iron Man 2' Star Mickey Rouke Takes Jibe At MCU In Latest Post, Calls Their Acting 'crap'

Mickey Rourke, who played Ivan Vanko aka Whiplash in Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man 2, quite recently took to Instagram in order to heap praises onto Law And Order: Special Victims Force. Mickey Rourke's latest post sees the actor praising each and every performer on the show that has been on the air for two decades now. In addition to the same, the actor even said that he hasn't seen performances like the ones he got to witness as a viewer of the show on television at all, and, had it not been for the lockdown, he may have never ever streamed the show.

But, the final portion of the post saw the actor take a jab at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which saw him play the part of the main antagonist in Iron Man 2 during the time when the eponymous cinematic universe was in its infancy stages. He took the dig in question by saying that he respects all of the actors on the show and the "real work" that they do, which is "Not like that cr*p that all on Marvel $#!t."

Mickey Rourke's Instagram post about Law And Order: Special Victims Unit and the MCU:

Mickey Rourke's tryst with the Marvel executives:

As per a report on SyFy dated January 25th, 2016 it was reported that Mickey Rourke had indeed slammed the officials at Marvel Studios. While doing the same, Rourke had claimed that the eponymous studio was only interested in making "Mindless Comicbook Movies" and had altered with his performance as the MCU outing's main villain which did not work for him in a favourable way. Some of the names that he had explicitly called out were the likes of Jon Favreau, the director of the film, and its screenwriter, Justin Theroux. As per Rourke, the three had worked tirelessly to make sure that Ivan Vanko aka Whiplash was a well-rounded character with substantial depth. But, as per him, most of his scenes as the character ended up on the cutting-room floor, courtesy of the Marvel powers that be. The ending of the film did hint at Rourke's return as the character, but Iron Man 2 was the first and the last time Rourke was seen as a part of the MCU.

