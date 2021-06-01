Iron Man Actor Clark Gregg Reveals Why He Always Knew The Film Would Be A Huge Success

Clark Gregg, the American actor, who gained worldwide popularity after his role as Agent Phil Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was recently on a podcast, where he talked about his career and his break in the MCU. While talking about the first MCU film, Iron Man, which he also starred in, he said that right when he saw that Jon Favreau was directing the film and who the Iron Man was, he knew that it would be a huge success. The movie also revamped Robert Downey Jr's career in Hollywood.

Clark Gregg on Iron Man and Marvel’s Success

Clark Gregg was recently a guest in a podcast, titled At Home With The Creative Coalition, which streams on Apple Podcasts. While talking about his career, he was asked if he knew how successful the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be when he starred in its first film, Iron Man. To this, Clark Gregg answered, “From the minute I saw that Jon Favreau was directing this movie of Iron Man with Robert Downey as that character, with Gwyneth (Paltrow) and Jeff Bridges, I knew that if Robert was able to show up and, you know, become the talent that we’ve all hoped he would be able to be – you know, with the addiction issues – then it would be one of the greatest versions, the best possible version that could have ever been. And he really, really nailed it.”

Robert Downey Jr’s Past and Addiction Issues.

Robert Downey Jr’s struggle with drug abuse has been no secret. He had been arrested multiple times in the past for possession and consumption of illegal drugs. This had badly affected his acting career in the early 2000s. However, even after he completed his time at rehab and got cured of addiction, a lot of Hollywood filmmakers were still reluctant in casting him. Jon Favreau, at the time, showed faith in him and cast him as Iron Man in 2006.

Before Iron Man's release, director Jon Favreau, in 2007, had told USA Today about why he was eager to cast Robert Downey Jr in the role of Iron Man. He had said, “We didn't want to just go with a safe choice. The best and worst moments of Robert's life have been in the public eye. He had to find an inner balance to overcome obstacles that went far beyond his career. That's Tony Stark. Robert brings a depth that goes beyond a comic-book character who is having trouble in high school, or can't get the girl.”

Iron Man was released in 2008, and it was the first film in the MCU, which kickstarted the whole universe of what soon became one of the most successful superhero film franchises in the world. Robert Downey Jr’s portrayal of Iron Man also got a lot of love from the fans and critics. The actor as Iron Man was last seen in Avengers: Endgame.

