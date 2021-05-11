Iron Man Fan Recreates A Near-perfect "working" Replica Of Tony Stark's Helmet

An Iron Man fan quite recently took to Reddit to reveal that he has made a near-perfect replica of the helmet worn by Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man's first few appearances in the MCU, a time when the actor actually wore the helmet instead of getting it recreated with CGI. While sharing a picture of a "working" prototype of Tony Stark's Helmet, the Reddit user revealed that he has been working on Tony Stark's helmet for quite some time and is very happy about the result thus far. In addition to the same, the user even revealed that the whole goal was to make a helmet that worked as similarly as possible to the one that is worn by Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man 1 and 2.

Iron Man fan recreates Tony Stark's helmet from scratch:

As one can see, the helmet is much like the headpiece that is a part of Iron Man's suit in the films. It has circular receiver-like devices on either side, which are used for the transmission of voice by the wearer of the same. However, the details regarding the extent to which the recreated helmet parallels the MCU version in terms of functionality are scarce. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About the first 'Iron Man' film:

The first Iron Man film, which effectively launched the MCU, saw Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark mending his ways after he found out that the weapons that he and his father's company created were being used for mass killings all around the world. The first version of Iron Man's Suit, as per the first MCU film that was directed by Jon Favreau, was created in a cave under the pretense of recreating one of Stark's most lethal and latest weapons for the leader of an extremist group. After making out of the cave alive, Downey's Tony Stark creates a more comic book accurate version of the armour, which would come to be known as Mark 2. By the end of Stark's tenure in the MCU, it is said that over 50 iterations of the suit were created by Stark. The suit that Tony Stark wore in his final battle in the MCU is known as Mark 53.

