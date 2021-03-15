Is 'A Few Good Men' A True Story? Here's Truth Behind This Tom Cruise Starrer

Last Updated:

The critically acclaimed 1992 film A Few Good Men still remains a cult classic. The film narrates the story of a Marine hazing gone awry which leaves an innocent man dead. Based on author Aaron Sorkin’s 1989 play the film is directed by David Brown and Andrew Scheinman. The cast list of this legal drama features actors like Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore. Recently fans on Twitter have been talking about this classic film. Find out is A Few Good Men a true story?

Is 'A Few Good Men' a true story?

Yes, the 1992 cult classic is indeed based on a true story. A chilling incident that took place in Guantanamo Bay had left a man dead in reality. According to a report in Ranker.com, the tale surrounds a man named William Alvarado who became the target of violent hazing due to a rumour circulating amongst the marines stationed in Guantanamo Bay. The story alleges that Alvarado had informed on a marine who had fired shots into Cuba. The story still remains unsubstantiated but it states that this prompted the marines to call ‘code red’ which is jargon used for the hazing ritual. While in the movie William Santiago, dies due to the hazing ritual the events played out less tragically in real life.

Did Alvarado die?

A Few Good Men true story reveals that Alvarado was blindfolded and gagged while the Marines beat him. They reportedly also cut his hair. Things turned gnarly when a marine noticed that Alvarado was turning blue. The Marines soon realised that the hazing had gone too far. The hazed marine nearly died due to his injuries but received medical assistance in due time.

What happened to the other Marines?

One of the marines named Cox who had headed that hazing was charged by the court. He chose to fight his charges instead of taking the plea bargain. The report in Ranker reveals that Cox was at the risk of facing a potential punishment of a court-martial and a prison sentence of up to 20 years. After the film was made in 1992, David Cox was murdered under mysterious circumstances. Cox’s body was discovered on the banks of Charles River months after his disappearance. He had been shot with four bullets.

'A Few Good Men' Review

The movie has received 7.7 out of 10 stars on its IMDb page. Fans have loved the movie ever since it was released. Here’s what fans on Twitter think about the film.

