Is 'A Few Good Men' A True Story? Here's Truth Behind This Tom Cruise Starrer

The critically acclaimed 1992 film A Few Good Men still remains a cult classic. The film narrates the story of a Marine hazing gone awry which leaves an innocent man dead. Based on author Aaron Sorkin’s 1989 play the film is directed by David Brown and Andrew Scheinman. The cast list of this legal drama features actors like Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore. Recently fans on Twitter have been talking about this classic film. Find out is A Few Good Men a true story?

Is 'A Few Good Men' a true story?

Yes, the 1992 cult classic is indeed based on a true story. A chilling incident that took place in Guantanamo Bay had left a man dead in reality. According to a report in Ranker.com, the tale surrounds a man named William Alvarado who became the target of violent hazing due to a rumour circulating amongst the marines stationed in Guantanamo Bay. The story alleges that Alvarado had informed on a marine who had fired shots into Cuba. The story still remains unsubstantiated but it states that this prompted the marines to call ‘code red’ which is jargon used for the hazing ritual. While in the movie William Santiago, dies due to the hazing ritual the events played out less tragically in real life.

Did Alvarado die?

A Few Good Men true story reveals that Alvarado was blindfolded and gagged while the Marines beat him. They reportedly also cut his hair. Things turned gnarly when a marine noticed that Alvarado was turning blue. The Marines soon realised that the hazing had gone too far. The hazed marine nearly died due to his injuries but received medical assistance in due time.

What happened to the other Marines?

One of the marines named Cox who had headed that hazing was charged by the court. He chose to fight his charges instead of taking the plea bargain. The report in Ranker reveals that Cox was at the risk of facing a potential punishment of a court-martial and a prison sentence of up to 20 years. After the film was made in 1992, David Cox was murdered under mysterious circumstances. Cox’s body was discovered on the banks of Charles River months after his disappearance. He had been shot with four bullets.

'A Few Good Men' Review

The movie has received 7.7 out of 10 stars on its IMDb page. Fans have loved the movie ever since it was released. Here’s what fans on Twitter think about the film.

Morning folks! I’m up early as usual despite watching A Few Good Men until late! Asda today but no treats, saving myself for an Easter egg fest! Have a lovely week everyone ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/8y1p9WzY62 — Karina ingham (@KarIngham) March 15, 2021

A Few Good Men on BBC tonight. Fitting. pic.twitter.com/se0WFirp7i — Cassandra Jaramillo ðŸŒŸ (@cassandrajar) March 10, 2021

me 6 months ago: never seen A Few Good Men me now: seen A Few Good Men once and seen the court room scene 20 times — Megan Michener (@_hokienation) March 10, 2021

I haven't heard that exactly but I can tell you that the legal eagle guy (on YouTube) gives it a much higher accuracy rating than films like A Few Good Men or other more conventional "legal dramas." — Martin Wallace (@Aliteraryshadow) March 12, 2021

Source: Still from A Few Good Men(Amazon Prime)

