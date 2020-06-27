Is Alia Shawkat Dating Brad Pitt? Actor Finally Breaks Silence After A Year

Alia Shawkat known for her role as Hannah Rayburn in State of Grace was rumoured to be dating Academy award winner Brad Pitt. The two had met in 2019 at an art exhibit and since then the tabloid attention Shawkat said was 'uncontrollable'.

In a conversation with a leading International magazine, Shawkat addressed the rumours finally and clarified that the two are not dating and are only 'just friends'. Alia said she was 'overwhelmed' and felt like 'being naked in school' where she thought everyone is looking at her. She confessed that she has never received such attention by press.

How did she meet Brad? Alia said she got to know him via director Spike Jonze and they became friends and it 'grew from there'.

