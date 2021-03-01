Is Amber Heard Truly Fired From 'Aquaman 2'? Read On To Know Everything About It

Recently, netizens had learnt that Amber Heard has been fired by the makers of the yet-to-be-filmed James Wan directorial, Aquaman 2. The makers of the first solo outing, which saw Amber Heard playing the character of Mera, has shown the door to her due to her ongoing legal battle in connection to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Reports that read something on the lines of "Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman 2" has been surfacing on the internet for quite some time now. But, what is the actual truth behind Amber Heard's rumoured firing? Read on to find out.

Is Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman 2?

Debunking the reports of Amber Heard being ousted from the project, The Hollywood Reporter staff writer who goes by the name of Ryan Parker took to social media in order to share what he has been told by someone who he considers to be a reliable source. As per the tweet that can be found below, the American journalist can be seen sharing that as per a reliable source, the reports of Amber Heard being fired off the project are "inaccurate". No other information was offered by him apart from that.

Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off 'Aquaman 2' are inaccurate. — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 28, 2021

Where are Jonny Depp and Amber Heard at with their legal proceedings?

Variety reported that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's trial date has been postponed yet again. It has been rescheduled to April 11, 2022. Quite some time ago, Depp had filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. The trial for the same is expected to last for a total of two weeks. The trial has been postponed numerous times in the past.

Due to the legal battle with Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has been removed from Fantastic Beasts 3, shortly after he lost the libel case against a British tabloid that had termed him as "wife-beater". Sharing the news of his ouster from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Johnny Depp shared a post on Instagram. The note in question was meant for his fans and followers. Take a look at it below.

