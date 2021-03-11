Is 'Annabelle' Movie Based On True Story? Intriguing Details About Real Raggedy Ann Doll

Ever since the first Conjuring film hit the silver screen, netizens have wondered how much of the Warrens family's story is actually based on reality. Following the Conjuring films was the Anabelle film series, which hiked the audience's curiosity to know about the true story of Annabelle. Is Annabelle based on a true story? Read on to find out the answer to this question and know more details about the same.

Is 'Annabelle' movie based on real events?

After watching the Annabelle film series, millions of fans wanted to know whether is Annabelle based on a true story and if it is as evil as the film version. For the ones wondering if the films were inspired by the real Annabelle doll, the answer is "Yes". However, details about the doll's evil powers remain quite complicated to date. Over the years, there have been some nerve-wracking tales about the possessed doll, but believing it or not totally varies from person to person.

Annabelle is known to cause such mayhem that it has been locked up in Ed and Lorraine Warrens' Occult Museum, located in Monroe, Connecticut. While the original raggedly-doll is a far cry from the one shown in the Annabelle film series, a couple of its details are eerily similar. In her interview with USA Today, Lorraine Warren had said that the doll's looks are deceiving. She added saying Annabelle's looks do not make it scary but what has been infused in it does, i.e. Evil.

Although The Warrens are the most popular part of the tale, because of the Conjuring films, they're rather far from where it all began. The reign of Annabelle's terror started back in 1970 when a mother bought it from a hobby shop as a birthday gift for her daughter, Donna. The latter lived with her friend Angie at the time and was apparently over the moon after receiving the gift. However, her happiness didn't last long because the doll swiftly turned into a nightmare for the two girls as it made its true nature known to them. It is said that Annabelle started with hand movements, followed by moving to the floor from the chair. Slowly, its movements increased while the explanations for the same dried up.