Is Brad Pitt Planning To Retire? Here's What 'Bullet Train' Actor Has To Say

While fans await the release of Brad Pitt’s upcoming movies such as Bullet Train, Babylon, and others, a shocking piece of news recently surfaced online and took the internet by storm. While opening up about his retirement plans, Brad Pitt revealed that he is in the ‘last leg’ of his career. Read further ahead to know more about the shocking revelation that might make his fans disappointed.

Brad Pitt planning retirement from films?

In a recent interaction with GQ, Brad Pitt, who is currently indulged in a legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, talked about his plans to retire and mentioned how he considered himself on his last leg. However, he did not mention the date and time when he wanted to retire.

“I consider myself on my last leg… This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?... I’m one of those creatures that speaks through art. I just want to always make. If I’m not making, I’m dying in some way."

Moreover, Pitt even reflected on the times he spent during the pandemic lockdown and revealed how he came to terms with his low-grade depression while trying to embrace all sides of himself. He said, “I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life… I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next…I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self – the beauty and the ugly –that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy.”

On the work front, it has been revealed that Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt will be collaborating for Formula 1 movie. On the other hand, Brad Pitt's upcoming film Bullet Train is gearing up for its theatrical release in India on August 5, 2022. The action comedy film will be released in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from Pitt, it also stars Joey King, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and others in pivotal roles. He is also producing a couple of other films that are set to hit the screens this year.

