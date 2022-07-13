Is Bradley Cooper Dating Hilary Clinton's Former Aide Huma Abedin? Here’s All About It

Bradley Cooper is among the iconic actors in the movie industry who enjoys a massive fan following around the world. As the fans are always curious to know more about whom the actor is dating, it was recently reported that he has been secretly dating a former aide of Hilary Clinton. Read further ahead to know more.

Bradley Cooper is reportedly dating Huma Abedin

According to the latest reports by Page Six, it was claimed that Bradley Cooper has been dating a former aide of Hilary Clinton and the former wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin. It was revealed that they both were introduced by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was reportedly close to both of them. The source stated that Anna played matchmaker and was BFF with Bradley and adores Huma. The insider also confirmed that the actor has been dating Huma quietly for a few months now and added that Cooper broke up with actor Dianna Agron before dating Huma Abedin.

The source was quoted as saying, “Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma. Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, [and] they’ve been keeping it really quiet. Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma.”

The source further revealed that the duo were perfect for each other and mentioned that they both were into power and politics and human affairs. Moreover, another shocking revelation was made in which it was claimed that Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin arrived together at the MET Gala red carpet, however, they split up before posing for the camera. While Bradley Cooper was seen sporting a black and white tuxedo, Abedin was seen wearing a canary-yellow gown.

Bradley Cooper got married to Jennifer Esposito in December 2006 and filed for divorce in May 2007. He then allegedly dated Renée Zellweger and broke up with her in 2011 followed by a 2 year-long affair with Zoe Saldana from December 2011 to January 2013. He later dated Suki Waterhouse for two years and later came into a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk with whom he shares a daughter. He was also reportedly dating actor Dianna Argon before coming into a relationship with Huma Abedin.

Image: AP