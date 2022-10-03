Is Bruce Willis Selling His Face Rights To AI Company? Star's Spokesperson Breaks Silence

Bruce Willis was recently in the headlines after various reports suggested that he sold the rights of his face to an AI company in order to create his 'digital twin'. It was mentioned that a Russian deepfake company called 'Deepcake' attained the rights to create a mirror image of the star, who quit acting in March following his Aphasia diagnosis.

Dismissing the rumours, Bruce Willis' spokesperson issued a statement iterating that the actor has no association or partnership with the company. Setting the record straight, 'Deepcake' also mentioned that the 'wording about rights is wrong'.

Is Bruce Willis selling his face rights to an AI company?

According to BBC, Willis' spokesperson has denied any such claim. Meanwhile, the Russian company itself confirmed the same to the British outlet by stating, “The wording about rights is wrong… Bruce couldn’t sell anyone any rights, they are his by default.”

For the unversed, deepfake companies create very realistic impressions of famous figures by using artificial intelligence. The company 'Deepcake' claims it has worked with Willis in the past for an advertisement and 'used a glowing recommendation by him on their website', according to Deadline. However, Willis or his team hasn't confirmed it yet.

Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis

Bruce's family announced that he will be stepping away from his decades-long acting career following his aphasia diagnosis, which has impacted his cognitive abilities. Releasing a statement earlier this year in March, they also mentioned, "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," and added, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that."

Image: AP