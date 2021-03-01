Is Bryce Dallas Howard Pregnant? Here's More About The 'Jurassic World' Actor

Bryce Dallas Howard is best known for her role in the Jurassic world franchise. The 39-year-old actor recently stunned the Golden Globes red carpet in her Jenny Packham, silver shimmery gown. Many fans were struck by how striking she looked with the hem of her dress matching her fiery red hair. However, a few fans were quick to point out that something looked different about the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor. Find out is Bryce Dallas Howard pregnant?

Read | Golden Globes 2021: Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in black at the prestigious award ceremony

Is Bryce Dallas Howard pregnant?

On December 1, 2020, People Magazine reported that the actor whose latest film was The Help is due for the summer of 2021. Dallas Howard is expecting her second child with husband Seth Gabel. The pair already shares a four year old son named Theo. On her Instagram handle though, Howard has not revealed much about her pregnancy. The actor who is otherwise very active on her social media handles has apparently kept her pregnancy a secret. Dallas Howard’s husband of 15 years Gabel hasn’t revealed much about his star wife’s pregnancy either.

Read | Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor at Golden Globes, teary fans say 'Will never forget king'

Bryce Dallas Howard in Golden Globes 2021

The Golden Globes 2021 ceremony was held on Monday, March 1 and the ceremony took place from both Los Angeles and New York, with nominees taking part from locations around the world. It was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The award locations were, the Rainbow Room in New York and Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, respectively. Bryce Dallas Howard, presented the award for Best Director to Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, as she was wearing a sequin ombre Temperley London dress. Howard also took to her Instagram to share pictures of her dress. In the caption, the 39-year-old wrote, “As many of you know, I love the sustainability of consignment fashion and often find secondhand pieces for press. Tonight's is a [Temperley London] sequin ombré dress (which matches my hair!) with magenta [Alexander McQueen] pumps from a press tour a few years ago.”

Read | Golden Globes 2021: 'The Crown' wins the Best Television Drama Series

Fans to adored Howard’s dress can get it online on Farfetch for $1,672. Not only did Howard hunt for the perfect dress online, but she also scoured her closet for shoes to match. Howard revealed that she also did her own hair and makeup. She chose the simplest hairstyle with her fuchsia ombré hair into a low bun. However, she did receive virtual help from her hair and makeup team.

Read | 'Nevermind': Kaley Cuoco celebrates loss at 'Golden Globes' with pizza, cake and champagne

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.