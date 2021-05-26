Is BTS McDonald's Meal Available In India? Here's The Launch Date Of Band's Special Meal

K-pop band BTS has collaborated with food chain company Mcdonald's to create a special meal for their fans. The fans from all around the world are curious about the launch of the meal. The meal that will be available first in the United States will also be launched in 50 other countries. Read further to know when will the meal launch here.

Is BTS McDonalds' meal available in India?

According to McDonald's official website, the BTS meal which was specially created for the ARMY will include a 10 or 9-piece Chicken McNuggets (depending on your market), medium World Famous Fries, a medium drink, and two dipping sauces – Sweet Chili and Cajun-inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea. During the announcement, the expected launch date was in May 2021. As per the official website of the food chain, the meal will arrive in India in Delhi and Mumbai on June 1 and June 4, 2021, respectively.

The BTS Meal is coming to Delhi and Mumbai 🇮🇳 in June@BTS_twt #BTSxMcD pic.twitter.com/y0SlG6SRNO — BANGTAN INDIA ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@BangtanINDIA) April 19, 2021

Talking about the collaboration, BTS label BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Corporation) shared that the band has created memories because of the food chain. They are excited about the collaboration and are looking forward to the fans enjoying the meal. Earlier, there were speculations that the meal will come with a toy and a photo card just like the band's other collaborations. Looks like, the fans will only get food items from the restaurant. This is not the first time, the band has collaborated with a brand. Earlier, they joined forces with Samsung, Starbucks, FILA, and The Coca-Cola Company, creating their own products in the process. Recently, they became brand ambassadors for the fashion house, Louis Vuitton.

BTS on the work front

The Bangtan Boys recently released their summer song Butter on May 21. The song went on to break various records minutes after the release. As per Chart Data on Twitter, BTS' latest song became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views. This time, the band outdid themselves as they garnered the views within 13 minutes of the release. They also surpassed 20 million views within 54 minutes. Earlier, Dynamite surpassed the 20 million mark in 1 hour 14 minutes. The band also performed the song at the Billboards Music Awards 2021.

IMAGE: BTS official's Instagram

