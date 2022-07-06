Is Chris Rock Dating Lake Bell? Latest Pictures Of Two Together Spark Rumours; Take A Look

Comedian Chris Rock is reportedly believed to be dating actor Lake Bell. According to ET, a source close to the couple stated that the two stars were spotted spending the Fourth of July weekend together while going on a brunch date. Though none of the two have confirmed the rumours, however, several pictures of the duo together have been lately surfacing on social media.

According to the source, the 57-year-old comedian and the 43-year-old actor have been spotted on multiple outings in Santa Monica, California, during the 4th of July weekend. For their dinner, the two did not compromise their comfort as they donned cool casuals at Giorgio Baldi. Earlier that weekend, the two stars were also photographed in the same neighborhood on their way to the Coast Restaurant.

Is Chris Rock dating Lake Bell?

Though Rock is quite focused on his ongoing stand-up special, the source disclosed that he is also making sure to simultaneously work out the relationship. “It’s a good sign when he’s making time for someone while on tour,” the source told the leading International outlet. “He’s hyper-focused on his tour and upcoming comedy special, so I know he really likes her since he’s making seeing her a priority,” the source added.

The It’s Complicated star was previously married to Scott Campbell from 2013 to 2020. Following seven years of marriage, the former couple took to social media to address their decision to call it quits. Rock, on the other hand, split from Malaak Compton-Rock in 2014 after ending their 18 years of marriage. They filed their divorce nearly two years later.

The comedian had made it to the headlines after his altercation with Oscar winner Will Smith during the Academy Awards this year. During the gala night, Will Smith slapped the comedian after he poked fun at the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s skin disease. Given all the attention after the incident, there is no stopping the star to live his life and think about his future plans. Towards the end, the source concluded and told ET that Rock was not going to let the incident impact how he lives his life. “If he wants to do something or go somewhere with someone, he will,” the source added.

IMAGE: Instagram/Nikkioh_Presents