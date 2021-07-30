Is Christopher Nolan Directing Film For Netflix? OTT Chief Addresses Rumours; Read

Netflix's Head of Original films Scott Stuber, recently talked about how he wants director Christopher Nolan to release his next film with the OTT platform. Stuber, who thinks Nolan is an "incredible filmmaker," in an interview talked about how he will do everything he can to convince the Tenet filmmaker. Read on for more details.

Netflix angling for Christopher Nolan's next film

Christopher Nolan, in 2017, stated in an interview that he would never make a movie for Netflix. He cited Netflix's "day-and-date release strategy" as the sole reason for his comment, saying that he didn't "understand" it. However, things have changed for both Netflix and Nolan since then.

In 2020, Warner Bros. announced that every 2021 WB new release would hit HBO Max and theatres on the same day. While the studio stood by their statement, Nolan stood by his. Since then, it has been implied many times that Nolan might not be looking to make his next film with his home studio, WB.

Well, Nolan has always been an advocate for theatrical releases over OTT platforms. However, the world has changed and so has Netflix, since they did decide to change their "day-and-date release strategy" for Martin Scorsese’s film, The Irishman, which was in theatres for four weeks before being released on Netflix.

In an interview with Variety, Netflix Chief Scott Stuber recently said:

If and when he comes up with his new movie, it’s about can we be a home for it and what would we need to do to make that happen. He’s an incredible filmmaker. I’m going to do everything I can. In this business I’ve learned you need to have zero ego. I get punched and knocked down and get back up.

If Nolan were to make his next film, whenever that will be, with Netflix it would be safe to assume that the streaming giant would make an exception for him. Since Tenet, which grossed lesser than his other films due to releasing only in theatres, the director seems like he's on the outs with Warner Bros. Perhaps, Scott Stuber actually has a chance to have Christopher Nolan release his next film with Netflix.

IMAGE - CHRISTOPHERNOLANN INSTA/ FAN PAGE

