Is Clouds Based On A True Story? Here Is What You Should Know About The Disney Plus Movie

New Disney Plus movie Clouds was released on Friday, October 16 and in classic Disney fashion it is the kind of film that might leave even the most stoic viewers in tears. Helmed by Jane The Virgin star Justin Baldoni, Clouds narrates the story of a young boy from Minnesota who has been diagnosed with bone cancer at only 14 years of age. Read on to find out, “Is Clouds based on a true story?”

Is Clouds based on a true story?

Yes, the heartbreaking yet inspirational Disney plus the movie is indeed based on a true story. Clouds narrate the real story of Zach Sobiech, a young, Lakeland, Minnesota who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is an aggressive tumour of the bone when he was only 14. Sadly, Sobiech passed away due to complications due to cancer a week after his 18th birthday in 2013. The story of Clouds is based on the memoir written by Sobiech’s mother, Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way. It stars Fin Argus as Zach during his senior year of high school.

Clouds movie true story

When he was only in his senior year of high school, Zach learned that his cancer was beginning to spread. The doctors informed him that he had only a year to live. He formed a band with his best friend Sammy Brown and Reed Redmond and decided to use the little time he had left to follow his musical dreams.

They called their band A Firm Handshake and released the single, Clouds, which went viral. It currently has over 14 million views on YouTube. The song is indeed hard to listen to without shedding a few tears. A report on Billboard Magazine revealed that Clouds had hit all kinds of charts, including the No. 3 slot on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs in the U.S. It also topped the charts in the UK, Switzerland, France, Canada, and Belgium. All the proceeds collected from its sales went to The Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. It has been established by his family to help fund cancer research and treatment.

Artists paid tribute to Zach Sobiech upon his passing

A report on Decider reveals that upon Sobiech’s passing, many artists paid tribute to the young musician. Artists like Bryan Cranston, Ashley Tisdale, Jason Mraz, Sara Bareilles, Colbie Caillat, Phillip Phillips, Passenger, The Lumineers, and many more mourned the loss of the young star. Sobiech's life and music touched many lives and the Disney plus movie pays tribute to the young talent.

