Is David Dobrik Related To Howie Mandel? Here Is Everything Fans Want To Know

David Dobrik is one of the most popular YouTubers who is well known for his videos. The YouTuber has over 15 million subscribers and close to 6 billion views combined. David Dobrik has often been spotted with Howie Mandel and fans often assume whether they are related. The latter often appears in videos of David Dobrik, thus giving fans a mini cameo.

Is David Dobrik related to Howie Mandel? Here is everything you would need to know

David Dobrik and Howie Mandel related?

The two celebrities are not related in any way as per an entertainment portal. Mandel, for one, is of Canadian and Jewish heritage. David, on the other hand, is a Slovakian and his parents moved to the United States when he was six-years-old. The two celebrities are not related by blood but they do share an amazing friendship. According to a news portal, it was Howie’s son Alex who first introduced him to David Dobrik. Since then, Howie Mandel and David have discussed several ideas in regard to his videos, and Howie has even featured in some of them. The two, however, have not worked formally but have crossed paths several times in the past.

The first video featuring Howie Mandel on David Dobrik’s channel was recorded in 2018. Since then, the duo has featured in a couple of videos together. Neither Howie nor David has addressed any reasons why the two shoot together. Fans initially began to think that the two may be working on a project possibly, however, these speculations were rested soon, according to an entertainment portal. Many celebrities often address their reason to star in videos of YouTubers; however, Howie has not made any such revelation just yet and hence fans have assumed that perhaps it is just a mutual friendship that the two stars share with each other.

The videos that feature both the stars are entertaining and have kept the audiences engaged. However, David is known to shoot with several celebs and then stops posting videos with them. Hence, according to a news portal, it wouldn’t be new if David decides to stop involving Howie in his videos. According to the news portal, Howie might be just another member in the squad of his video.

